Road collapses under Manchester United Women’s team bus

Manchester United Women have been enjoying a winter training session out in Malta to kick start the new year.

The trip culminated in a game against Birkirkara FC but on their way to the match, the Reds encountered an unusual problem.

According to The Daily Star, the road beneath the team bus collapsed and left them stranded as they headed to the game.

The back wheel of the bus fell into a large pot hole as the road gave way, causing the bus to get stuck.

There were no injuries reported and it didn’t seem to ruffle their feathers as they went on to beat the locals 10-0.

Alessia Russo and Vilde Boe Risa scored two each whilst Lucia Garcia, Grace Clinton, Jade Moore, Nikita Parris, Rachel Williams and Martha Thomas all got on the scoresheet too.

The game was attended by 1053, a record attendance for a local women’s game, smashing the previous one set of 764.

The team have enjoyed their warm weather camp and as well as working hard on the pitch and in training, they’ve been working hard off it too.

The team have met a number of local girls’ sides whilst there, taking time out to talk to them and inspire the next generation.

Speaking of the camp prior to the match, Skinner said, “It is a privilege for us to be here as we are enjoying this opportunity and obviously, this weather makes it for a perfect training camp for our players.”

United will now return to Manchester to prepare for their first competitive game of 2023 which takes place at Leigh Sports Village next week against Liverpool.

The Reds sit third in the league just two points behind Arsenal.