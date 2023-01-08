Antony reveals how Erik ten Hag helped him deal with personal shock



Manchester United have been on a roll recently, winning their last seven games on the trot and are now on the hunt for a place in the semifinals of the EFL Cup.

One of the biggest positives so far this campaign has been Erik ten Hag‘s management style that has helped reinvigorate previously under-performing stars.

When needed he has been hard, as seen during the whole Cristiano Ronaldo saga and when he dropped Marcus Rashford on disciplinary grounds.

ETH, the master man-manager

And his authority has only been strengthened due to his strict but fair handling of such issues. But the Dutchman is not only a stickler for discipline, he is also someone who understands problems affecting players.

Jadon Sancho, who went off the boil after a sizzling start to the season, has been given time to get ready with the manager even advocating patience when prodded to give a definite timeline for his return.

Another player who has benefited from the former Ajax boss’ human approach is Antony. The Brazilian, a record purchase in the summer, started brightly before a period of ineffectiveness.

https://twitter.com/fredcaldeira/status/1611530285853581315?s=20

Question marks have been raised about his attitude and his mentality recently, but the right-winger announced his return to the first-team fold against Everton by scoring the team’s opener.

After the game, the Brazil international spoke to Fred Caldeira and revealed he was going through personal problems but he is indebted to Ten Hag and the club for their handling of the episode.

“I’m happy to score again, especially at home. I also feel relieved as recently I had a shock but I prefer not to comment on what happened. It was a personal matter, really hard. But I’m grateful to God for putting it behind me.

Antony ready to give his all

“I am grateful to the club, to the players, to the manager, to everyone that stayed by my side. It’s in the past now.”

The 22-year-old did not want to go into the exact details but he was clearly happy with the support he received from the manager, who knows his upbringing and values well.

Ten Hag is a good judge of character, that has been evident on quite a few occasions and Antony will get extra impetus to perform, something that will benefit the manager and the club.

“Now it’s about focusing on what’s next, we have a quarter-final to play,” added Antony.