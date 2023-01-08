Besiktas begin talks with Vincent Aboubakar as Wout Weghorst to Man United heats up



Besiktas have initiated talks with Al-Nassr striker Vincent Aboubakar.

Aboubakar will come in as Wout Weghorst’s replacement.

Yesterday, news broke out that Manchester United are finalizing a loan deal for Weghorst, with Erik ten Hag an admirer of his Dutch compatriot.

Today, it was reported that Besiktas have a meeting with the player’s agents.

The Turkish club are also said to be in dialogue with Burnley over the termination of Weghorst’s loan spell.

Weghorst himself is hell-bent on a switch to Old Trafford, which he views as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

As per The Athletic, Weghorst thinks he has unfinished business in the Premier League after his failed loan spell with Burnley last season.

There has been a new development in the Weghorst pursuit, which adds to the chances of the 30-year-old becoming a United player very soon.

Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna relays that Besiktas have now firmly set their sights on Aboubakar.

In this game of striker musical chairs, Aboubakar, who has been dislodged as Al-Nassr’s starting striker by the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, himself has been linked to the Red Devils, with there being a suggestion that the 20-time English champions have made a loan offer for the Cameroonian.

Aouna says, “Besiktas have started negotiations with Vincent Aboubakar’s agent to replace Wout Weghorst.”

🚨 NEW: Besiktas START negotiations with Vincent Aboubakar’s agent to replace Wout Weghorst. @Santi_J_FM ✅ — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) January 8, 2023

His claim is backed by A Spor who indicate, “Weghorst’s departure will be approved if Besiktas agrees with Vincent Aboubakar.”

“Otherwise, management will want Weghorst to stay with the team.”

🚨🇳🇱 JUST IN: Weghorst's departure will be approved if Besiktas agrees with Vincent Aboubakar. Otherwise, management will want Weghorst to stay with the team. @aspor pic.twitter.com/mOp7oPbnY0 — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) January 8, 2023

Depending on the presence and content of a recall clause in the Besiktas loan deal, United acquiring Weghorst could therefore be contingent on Besiktas adding Aboubakar to their ranks.







