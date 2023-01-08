Blackpool eyeing Manchester United set-piece coach Eric Ramsay for managerial post



Blackpool are taking a look at Manchester United set-piece coach Eric Ramsay.

Blackpool’s interest in Ramsay comes as pressure mounts on the current manager, Michael Appleton.

Appleton’s side secured an emphatic 4-1 FA Cup victory against Premier League side, Nottingham Forest.

They’re however having a poor season in the Championship where they sit in 22nd position in the league standings.

It is for this reason that the Seasiders are weighing up a swoop for Ramsay.

United snapped up the 30-year-old set-piece coach from Chelsea where he enhanced his reputation as one of the best upcoming coaches in English football.

Before his involvement with Chelsea, Ramsay worked at Swansea City and Shrewsbury.

He was significantly involved in the academy setups of Swansea and Shrewsbury. Ramsay was brought to United by Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

When many members of Solskjær’s backroom staff left after his sacking, Ramsay stayed at Old Trafford to work under Ralf Rangnick.

Erik ten Hag retained his services and the team is now reaping the benefits of his immense work.

United’s set-piece routines this season have significantly improved – both from offensive and defensive points of view.

Against Nottingham Forest, for instance, Ramsay earned plaudits for United’s opening goal of the match.

Christian Eriksen sent a low cross from the corner flag. Marcus Rashford ran into space inside the box and accurately powered the ball into the back of the net.

Against Bournemouth, another Eriksen cross was met by Casemiro who also smashed it in. While this rumour is still in its early stages, United losing Ramsay would be a big blow for the team.

