Erik ten Hag set to enforce controversial “Ronaldo rule” that limits salaries at £200k-a-week



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is set to continue his radical cultural change at Old Trafford by implementing a new policy.

Dubbed the “Ronaldo Rule”, the policy is designed to ensure no one at the club earns significantly more than their teammates.

The Daily Mail reports on the Ronaldo rule, “Salaries will be capped at £200,000 a week with goalkeeper David de Gea the first to be impacted.”

“His £375,000-a-week deal runs out in the summer and the Spaniard has been given a far lower ‘take it or leave it’ offer that is in line with the contract signed by Bruno Fernandes last season.”

“United’s latest annual wage bill was estimated to have been £228million — the highest in the Premier League.”

Ten Hag’s drastic change in approach is a stark difference from what the Red Devils used to implement during the Ed Woodward era.

When Woodward was at the helm, the club consistently smashed its wage structure to accommodate some of the world’s biggest stars like Paul Pogba and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Beyond De Gea, some of the other United players that could be affected include Casemiro, Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire.

The Mail indicates that the primary idea behind the Ronaldo rule is to have more players on around the same wages rather than one or two on significantly mega wages compared to the rest.

It remains to be seen how this rule affects the contract negotiations of United’s other stars such as Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw.

Shaw is likely to be offered a deal that aligns with the Ten Hag’s new order.

Rashford’s situation may be a bit more difficult considering he’s rumoured to be on £250k-a-week. United will need to be careful, with PSG circling and with the ability to offer him a far higher salary.







