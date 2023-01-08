FA and Manchester United issue stern statements against homophobic chant heard during Everton win



The FA have promised to investigate an incident that occurred during Manchester United’s FA Cup win against Everton.

A homophobic chant was heard at Old Trafford as United emerged 3-1 winners against Frank Lampard’s men.

The chant was also heard during United’s game against Chelsea and in games involving other Premier League clubs.

It was believed to be aimed in this case at Lampard and in other cases at Chelsea players.

Erik ten Hag has criticised the chant and the club promised they would work diligently with fan groups to tackle its use within football grounds.

In a statement, the FA promised to work with the Red Devils as well as the authorities to look into the use of the vile chant.

The statement read, “We continue to work closely with the Crown Prosecution Service, as well as the UK Football Policing Unit, in relation to the use of this term.”

“Part of our work in this area has been to provide the relevant authorities with impact statements from LGBTQ+ supporters, detailing how chants of this nature affects their experience and feeling of inclusion at football matches, so that a clearer stance and understanding on the chant can be established.”

“We stand firmly against all forms of discrimination and we are striving to ensure our game is a safe environment for all, which truly embraces diversity and challenges hateful conduct both on and off the pitch.”

United also responded with a statement of their own.

The 20-time English champions reiterated that homophobia has no place in football and that all fans are welcome to support the club.

United reaffirmed their support for inclusivity efforts and initiatives geared towards rooting out discriminatory practices and elements in the game.

United also confirmed their commitment to working with fan groups and educating the fanbase on the offences caused by discriminatory language.

