Fabrizio Romano reveals Yann Sommer no longer a priority for Manchester United



Manchester United progressed through to the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 3-1 victory over Everton but it was not without incident.

Everton’s equaliser was gifted to them by David de Gea in the most bizarre way possible.

Neal Maupay’s cross from the byline seemed destined to be an easy clearance. De Gea, who was leaning against the near post, somehow let the ball ricochet off both his legs before allowing it to squirm between his legs.

Another DDG howler

An alert Conor Coady swooped in ahead of a startled Diogo Dalot to poke home from close range. Pundits like Roy Keane went in on the United No 1.

Dalot later revealed that the Spaniard did not think the ball would pass through his legs. It could have been worse with Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s close-range finish chalked off by VAR.

Even that was yet another case of the Spain international staying rooted to his line even when coming out would seem a better option.

🚨Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director has stated that Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer will not be allowed to leave the club in January, with Bayern Munich and Manchester United previously linked with the 34-year-old. #mufc #Transfers (Source: Post) pic.twitter.com/zwwYRTSbF6 — Football Flux (@FootballFlux) January 8, 2023

Erik ten Hag‘s long-term concerns over De Gea once again seem valid and that is exactly why the club have been scouring the transfer market for a reliable long-term option.

Yann Sommer was reported to be high up on that list due to his contract expiring next summer. However, recently, it had emerged that Sommer had agreed a verbal agreement with Bayern Munich.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now indicated that the Red Devils are no longer pursuing the Swiss international as a priority.

Sommer no longer a target

Their main intention currently is to agree a long-term deal with De Gea, whose contract is also set to expire in 2023.

“Manchester United discussed Yann Sommer internally but never opened concrete talks to sign the Borussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper, who is also a target for Inter Milan,” Romano said.

“Man United are working to extend David de Gea’s contract, talks are ongoing,” Romano wrote in his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack.

It remains to be seen if United go after their other priority targets next summer. Currently, they have signed Jack Butland as a backup.



