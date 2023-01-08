Home » Josko Gvardiol shuts the door to Man United as he brands bitter rivals as “dream club.”

by Derick Kinoti
Manchester United have suffered a big blow in a possible transfer for highly-coveted centre back, Josko Gvardiol.

Gvardiol has recently emerged as one of the world’s best upcoming defenders and at 20, is on every top European club’s wishlist.

The clubs that have expressed the strongest interest in the RB Leipzig defender are Chelsea and Real Madrid.

Gvardiol impressed during the World Cup with his exploits with Croatia earning him widespread plaudits.

Croatia reached the semi-final of the competition where they were knocked out by Argentina. Argentina went on to lift the trophy.

Gvardiol spoke about his future and strongly hinted that he could be on the move this summer. He however refused to divulge exactly where he’ll be moving to.

The 20-year-old said on his future, “I’m not in a hurry. I’m at Leipzig and we still have six months to finish the season and to win something. And then we will look further to the future.”

Gvardiol went on to describe Liverpool as his dream club.

He remarked, “My dream club? That would definitely be Liverpool. Since I was little, I watched a lot of their matches with my dad.”

“We covered every season in detail. It is a club that has remained in my heart.”

Gvardiol’s admission undoubtedly significantly hinders United’s chance of acquiring him.

That United need another centre-back is a known fact. Erik ten Hag has already shown that he has little faith in his options at the club beyond Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

Varane’s propensity to get injured also means that the Red Devils could do with an alternative in the position.

