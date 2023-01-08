Man United edge closer to Wout Weghorst transfer as Burnley and Besiktas near agreement



Manchester United are getting close to sealing a transfer for Besiktas striker Wout Weghorst.

Yesterday, it was reported that Weghorst is a genuine target for the Red Devils with the deal in its final stretch of being completed.

Later, a video emerged of Weghorst celebrating a goal for Besiktas in which he seemed to be saying goodbye to the team’s supporters.

Erik ten Hag is said to be a fan of his Dutchman compatriot and would like to bring him on.

According to Fanatik, Besiktas have a meeting with the player’s agent today, as an agreement between Burnley and Besiktas approaches.

The Lancashire club and Besiktas will have to agree for a termination to the loan spell in order to facilitate Weghorst’s switch to Old Trafford.

Fanatik adds that Weghorst has told Besiktas’ sporting director that he wants the move to United, which he sees as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

As per Fanatik, United will also pay the Turkish club the full amount of the striker’s “one-year receivables.”

Ceyhun Kazancı, Besiktas’ sporting director broke his silence on the rumours of Weghorst to United and said, ““I don’t understand why Weghorst said goodbye to the fans, why he made such a move. He is our football player right now. Our contract expires at the end of the season.”

“If Manchester United or any other team wants Wegnorst, they will meet with Burnley anyway. Burnley will then contact us and discuss the terms of separation. If we accept, the contract will be terminated.”

“Otherwise, it will go on until the end of the season. He can’t just go. There will have to be a reward for us to approve the separation. I’ll give an example. Burnley told us, ‘We made a deal with this team for Weghorst. We give you half of the transfer fee.’ This may be a different condition. Then we’ll sit down and talk.”

Weghorst’s situation is one that seems to be developing fast and one for supporters to keep a close eye on. All signs point to him being Ten Hag’s pick for the striker position.

