Manchester United interested in acquiring out-of-contract Inter Milan striker Edin Dzeko



Under Erik ten Hag, Manchester United seem to be on track to achieve all the aims they had set prior to the start of the season.

The Red Devils are currently fourth, level on points with Newcastle United in third, while having a game in hand. They have also reached the fourth round of the FA Cup.

United also have a great chance of making the semifinals of the EFL Cup, with a quarterfinal tie against League One side Charlton Athletic up next.

United’s extensive striker search

The only thing holding back the team is the lack of an out-and-out striker following the acrimonious departure of last season’s top goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo.

Initially, quite a few high-profile names were linked with the 20-time English league champions but following news that the club can afford only loan deals, noise surrounding those moves have died down.

Manchester United ‘targeting shock swoop for ex-Man City striker Edin Dzeko https://t.co/qh9AAq0KQb — Sun Sport (@SunSport) January 8, 2023

The most prominent players linked with a short-term move to Old Trafford are Joao Felix of Atletico Madrid and Wout Weghorst of Burnley, currently on loan at Besiktas.

Another surprising name has now entered the fray, via Calciomercatoweb — Edin Dzeko. United fans will not have the fondest of memories of Dzeko, considering his stint at city rivals Manchester City.

“In recent weeks, we have seen possible interest from Manchester United for Edin Dzeko’s transfer.”

“The Red Devils are in fact looking for a striker and the former City would really be the right man.”

Dzeko, the unlikely option

The Inter Milan striker has been on fire this season, with 10 goals and four assists in 23 games across all competitions. In fact, he is their top-scorer this season.

These rumours have started due to the fact that the Bosnian’s contract with the Nerazurri is set to expire next summer, with no deal in the pipeline.

The Italian outlet have also revealed that Champions League holders Real Madrid are also in the hunt for Dzeko’s signature on a temporary basis.



