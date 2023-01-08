Manchester United make Charlie McNeill decision as ambitious January plan is revealed



Manchester United are open to letting Charlie McNeill leave on loan in January.

United’s interest in allowing the striker to leave temporarily comes as the Red Devils advance on a potential loan deal for Besiktas man, Wout Weghorst.

McNeill is already attracting lots of interest and will not be short of suitors.

The Manchester Evening News reports, “Erik ten Hag’s side are prioritising the addition of a new forward this month, but will allow the teenage striker to leave if an appropriate offer comes in for him.”

“The United forward has already attracted interest from the Football League.”

“McNeill is willing to gain valuable experience elsewhere during the second half of the season.”

Beyond experience, United have also considered the fact that the U21 team has been knocked out of the EFL trophy and are currently struggling in Premier League 2.

It therefore makes more sense to let the 19-year-old move elsewhere.

Last season McNeill spent time at League One side Sheffield Wednesday on a work experience loan. While he did not competitively play any games, he trained with their first team.

McNeill joined the Red Devils in 2020 from Manchester City, where he rejected a new lucrative deal to rejoin his boyhood club.

United forked out an initial £750,000 that could rise to £1.5m for the young star, who scored more than 600 goals at youth level.

He made his senior United debut this season when he came on in the Europa League against Real Sociedad. He was again named on the bench against Sheriff Tiraspol.







