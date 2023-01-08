Manchester United u19s advance to second stage in Rewe Junior Cup



After kicking off the tournament on Friday with a win and a loss, United’s young u19s side continued on Saturday with a further four matches in the 5-a-side Rewe Junior Cup.

First up United took on local junior club JSG Radolfshausen/Eichsfeld in an early morning match which saw United run out 1-7 victors.

Next up was SG Werratal, who proved to be a tougher task for United, but ultimately couldn’t overcome the talent in United ranks as United won 2-4.

The opening goal came from 15 year old Shea Lacey in the right corner managing to strike inside the far post from a tight angle.

SG Werratal then pulled one back before Louis Jackson for forward from the back to curl in an expertly placed finish.

James Scanlon then rounded the keeper to make it three before Lacey finished the match off with his second, another blistering strike from the wide area that soared over the keeper and into the net.

It was then onto the real test of the day, Bundesliga side Borussia Mönchengladbach.

After falling behind, Lacey played provider with a square pass to Nehemiah Oriola, who jinked past his defender on the left before poking it through the keeper’s legs to draw it level.

Mönchengladbach restored their lead shortly after but United would pull it back late on through Adam Berry from the penalty spot to end the match 2-2.

The final match of the day then came against another local junior club in JSG Eintracht HöhBernSee.

The amateur club ultimately couldn’t provide much of a match to a side as strong as Manchester United who ran out 9-0 winners.

Hattricks from both Lacey and Berry were complimented by Oriola, Musa, and Baumann.

United ended the day in third place in the group of seven which is good enough to see them through to the second group phase, where they will compete with FK Austria Wien and AZ Alkmaar.