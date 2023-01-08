Meet the two Manchester United alumni who could end up managing Everton



Everton and boss Frank Lampard have recently endured a less than favourable run of form. The string of poor performances has many suggesting that Lampard’s future with the Toffees is coming to an end.

Everton’s latest defeat came at the hands of a rampant Manchester United. The Red Devils sent Everton crashing out of the FA Cup with a 3-1 win over the beleaguered Merseysiders.

The shortlist of possible candidates vying for the Toffees’ job includes Sean Dyche, Roberto Martinez, Wayne Rooney and David Moyes.

A battle born in Manchester

Among the list of possible replacements for the Everton job sit two Manchester United alumni, Wayne Rooney and David Moyes. Moyes had the unenviable task of steering the United ship after Sir Alex Ferguson‘s departure.

In contrast, Rooney made his Manchester United name by becoming the all-time leading goalscorer for the Red Devils.

Moyes, the more senior of the two, has the advantage of experience, having begun his career as Preston’s manager in 1998.

Rooney has endeared himself to many with his passionate and combative style of management – a hangover from his playing days.

The case for Moyes

Ex-Manchester United manager Moyes has a wealth of experience under his belt (just shy of 15 years).

He is managing West Ham for the second time, and if he were to get the Everton job, he would be undergoing his second spell there too.

Moyes also enjoyed a long stint as Everton’s Manager between 2002 and 2013. This does mean that Moyes has the benefit of knowing the Everton culture and inner workings of the club.

In an amusing twist of fate, a managerial swap deal could manifest if both Lampard and Moyes were to be axed and hired. The swap deal would hand each manager yet another opportunity to get things right and prove that lightning can strike twice.

The case for Rooney

Wayne Rooney has barely more than two years of experience in a managerial role.

Despite being just green around the gills, he is the favourite to take over from Lampard. Rooney achieved an incredible feat with Derby by narrowly avoiding relegation.

Need to be impressed?

It’s important to note that Derby also began the season with a 21-point reduction. Narrowly avoiding relegation was nothing short of a miracle.

His managerial prowess aside, a return to Goodison Park would be both nostalgic and heart-warming for football.







