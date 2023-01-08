Patrice Evra shockingly begs Manchester United to snub a transfer for Joao Felix



Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has pleaded with his former club not to pursue a January deal for Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix.

Felix has widely been reported to be a target for United this month, with Erik ten Hag keen on the Portuguese.

A recent report indicated that United have already submitted a first proposal to the Spanish club, which has been rejected, with Atletico asking for a higher loan fee.

United however have been accorded first option by Atletico Madrid and will be granted 48 hours to match any bid made, as Arsenal also circle around Felix.

Evra however is against a move for the 23-year-old and thinks the Red Devils need a more natural striker with a killer goal instinct.

The former defender told Betfair via the Manchester Evening News, “He’s [Felix] an excellent player and if he’s not happy at Atletico, the Premier League will welcome him with open arms.”

“We [United] need to replace the 20 goals from Cristiano Ronaldo, so it’s logical that we need another attacker. We can play [Anthony] Martial, [Alejandro] Garnacho and [Marcus] Rashford but we need a killer, someone who lives for goals.”

“I don’t care if they perform well, I just want them to score goals. That’s why I don’t think Joao Felix is the right type of player for United right now.”

Evra added that United are likely to play “beautiful” football with Felix, but that is not what is needed at the moment.

The ex-United man said he wants the team to win in an ugly fashion but have a player like Filippo Inzaghi who will be anonymous throughout the game but come up with goals on a regular basis.

Evra remarked that bringing in Felix only serves to make the fans happy and advance United’s commercial interests.

These considerations as per Evra are not enough to warrant a pursuit of the wantaway Atletico star.

