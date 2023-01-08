Richard Arnold makes Joao Felix a shocking promise as a deal for Wout Weghorst inches closer



Manchester United are still in the race for Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix even as a transfer for Wout Weghorst dominates the headlines.

News broke yesterday that Weghorst is on United’s radar with the Red Devils keen on acquiring the Besiktas striker on loan.

United will however have to wait for Burnley and Besiktas to thrash out a contract termination arrangement that would then allow the Dutchman to move to Old Trafford.

United will also likely have to part with a fee to make this happen.

Weghorst has more than made it clear he wants a move to United.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that on finding out about Erik ten Hag’s interest, the 30-year-old immediately informed Besiktas that he wants to be granted a transfer.

Wout Weghorst position is very clear: he’s love to uoin Manchester United, he also knows Erik ten Hag would like to sign him so he’s 100% keen on the move. 🔴 #MUFC Nothing done yet, as Man Utd have to speak to Besiktas/Burnley to proceed with conditions of the deal. pic.twitter.com/Xu1CS8zWOL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 8, 2023

In the Turkish side’s game yesterday, Weghorst scored a goal and while celebrating, seemed to be saying goodbye to fans.

Many have speculated where an acquisition of Weghorst would leave United’s pursuit of Joao Felix. It was relayed that United have already tabled a bid for Felix.

Atletico Madrid have however rejected the proposal and want more money including an obligation to buy the Portuguese for more than €70m.

Alongside United, Arsenal have also told Jorge Mendes that they’re willing to sign Felix on a loan deal but on a significantly lower loan fee and without an obligation to buy at the end of the season.

A Bola via The Daily Mail indicates that United CEO, Richard Arnold has promised Felix the number 7 shirt that used to belong to Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Weghorst will not be offered the chance to wear the vacated No 7 shirt. ”

“It has been said that Richard Arnold has promised it to Portuguese Joao Felix.”

🚨🇳🇱 Wout Weghorst cannot wear the no. 7 shirt at #MUFC because the club’s CEO Richard Arnold has told João Félix that the jersey is ‘ready for him’. @abolapt @Sport_Witness ✅ — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) January 8, 2023

This report aligns with another which stipulated Felix’s stance that he prefers a switch to United where he would come in as Ronaldo’s successor.



