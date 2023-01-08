Roy Keane goes in on David de Gea after Everton howler



Despite progress to the fourth round of the FA Cup, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag’s long-term fears over the goalkeeping spot were once again highlighted by Everton.

After taking the lead through Antony, United seemed to be in cruise control. But David de Gea gave the Toffees a lifeline in the strangest way possible.

Neal Maupay’s attempted cross from the byline seemed destined to be cleared by the Spaniard who was standing and guarding his near post.

DDG howler

Instead, the ball cannoned off both his feet before squirming between them to allow an alert Conor Coady to score the unlikeliest of goals.

As Diogo Dalot later revealed, the Spanish international did not think the ball would go between his legs.

Such a bizarre concession once again highlighted why United’s Dutch boss is desperate for a long-term solution.

While De Gea has improved, his fallibility with the ball at his feet and reluctance to leave his line have and will continue to cost United.

Everton had grabbed a second, ruled out by VAR for being offside and even in that disallowed goal, the United No 1 was too passive for a ball delivered into the box and quite close to him.

Keane’s savage opinion

United legend Roy Keane was covering the game as a pundit for ITV, and he did not hold back on his criticism of the Spanish stopper at half time.

He said: “A shocking mistake from an international goalkeeper. It’s like Carry On football. It looks like he’s had a few drinks.

“It’s like the keeper’s been sent off and an outfield player has gone in goal,” the former midfielder was quoted as saying by The Sun.

United have acquired the services of Jack Butland on loan and Ten Hag should ideally give him the chance to play against Charlton Athletic instead of the Spanish keeper.



