The Athletic: Wout Weghorst’s primary motivation for joining Man United



Besiktas and Netherland striker Wout Weghorst is actively pushing for a move to Old Trafford.

Yesterday, it emerged that Weghorst is on United’s radar with Erik ten Hag and the United board big admirers of the striker.

The report detailed that a loan deal for the 30-year-old is on the cards and is in the final stages.

The rumours were further fuelled by the striker’s celebration for Besiktas in which he seemed to be saying goodbye to supporters.

The Athletic reports that a deal for Weghorst is not an easy one and is complicated by the fact that the player is on loan from Championship club, Burnley.

Besiktas have an option in the loan deal to permanently buy Weghorst for €10m.

The Athletic relays, “It is believed Weghorst is pushing for the move to Manchester United and the chance to return to England and the Premier League.”

“[Weghorst] has the feeling he has unfinished business after his disappointing six months last season.”

“However, that would require Burnley and Besiktas to agree to break the current loan agreement, allowing Burnley to recall the forward and then they could allow him to join Manchester United.”

It’s been recently reported that Besiktas have scheduled a meeting today between themselves and Weghost’s agent to discuss a potential move to United.

The Clarets are also nearing an agreement with the Turkish side over the termination of the deal.

Ceyhun Kazancı, Besiktas’ sporting director confirmed that the goalscorer can’t just go and reiterated that unless their conditions are met, then Weghorst will carry on at Vodafone Park until the end of the season.

