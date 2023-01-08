Video: Erik ten Hag brilliantly responds to young fan who asks for Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag had a light-hearted with young supporters this week.

Ten Hag met with a group of fans, mostly children, and stopped to sign autographs for them and even have a laugh.

As he was signing the autographs, a young fan asked the United boss whether he will sign Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe, two of the world’s most exciting talents.

Ten Hag cheerfully replied that he wants to sign the Paris St-Germain and Borussia Dortmund pair.

The Dutch coach broke into a laugh then went ahead and asked the young fans whether they have any pennies for him to aid in the operation to procure Bellingham and Mbappe.

Ten Hag’s hilarious reaction could be drawn from the fact that at the moment, Mbappe and Bellingham are realistically out of United’s reach.

Beyond the massive transfer fees they would command, Bellingham and Mbappe would undoubtedly prefer moving to clubs with greater title prospects as opposed to United, who are firmly in the middle of their rebuild.

However, this has not stopped the Red Devils from being linked with both.

Bellingham especially is on the wish list of every top European club with the Englishman likely to move during the summer.

They would both represent good recruits.

Ten Hag recently reiterated the need for United to make quality signings that align with the club’s ethos and that can handle the pressure of playing at Old Trafford.

He said, “Manchester United have bought an unimaginable number of players in recent years who have not been good enough.”

“Most purchases have been average – and at #mufc average is not good enough.”

“United’s shirt weighs heavily. Only real personalities, who can perform under great pressure, can play here.”

Ten Hag’s comments represent a huge statement of intent and a real source of hope going forward.

