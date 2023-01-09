Atletico Madrid president breaks silence regarding Joao Felix links to Manchester United



The president of Atletico Madrid, Enrique Cerezo, has spoken to the media about João Félix’s immediate future at the club.

Félix has been linked with a move to the Premier League over recent weeks, with Manchester United and Arsenal appearing to hold concrete interest.

United’s stance has lessened after Atletico demanded a €19.5million loan package.

The club currently has a €30m balance in the bank with the Glazer family ready to sell their cash cow before spring.

Erik ten Hag is desperate for the club to sign a centre forward after Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure, whereas Félix occupies a similar role to that of Bruno Fernandes.

Diego Simeone is happy for Félix to leave in January with the pair enduring a fractious relationship this season.

Reports have implied that Simeone has been “bullying” Félix, whilst the Portuguese forward is liable to throwing tantrums, illustrated when he threw his bib on the floor after being an unused substitute against Club Brugge in October.

Cerezo was asked about the rumours suggesting Félix’s imminent departure and responded to DAZN with the following:

“I always say the players play where in the club that they want… I don’t know where João wants to play.

“I think he’s now feeling so good here at Atléti. It depends on João and on the situation.”

The Atleti president then offered a more definite and succinct answer:

“Nothing is impossible in life, but the normal thing is that Joao Felix stays at Atletico Madrid.”

