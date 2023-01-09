Besiktas release statement insisting they will decide Wout Weghorst’s future



Turkish side Besiktas have issued a strong statement in response to reports that there is a termination clause in loanee Wout Weghorst’s contract.

Weghorst is on loan from Burnley but is in talks with Manchester United about joining them on loan to the end of the season.

However, there is no callback clause in the Dutchman’s contract and Besiktas have an option to buy at €10 million.

The striker appeared to make a goodbye gesture to fans after scoring on Saturday and is believed to be very keen on the move and on playing for his compatriot, Erik ten Hag.

But Besiktas are not going to take his exit lying down and today issued a statement which said:

“After the match of our Football A Team against Kasimpasa in the Super League, there was a need to make a statement due to speculative news in the media about our football player Wout Weghorst.

“The claim that there is an exit clause in our football player’s contract, stating that his contract can be terminated with a compensation of 2.5 million Euros in case of an offer from the Premier League, is fictitious.

“However, the news that the player in question will leave the team on Tuesday is completely untrue. The initiative regarding Wout Weghorst belongs entirely to Beşiktaş Gymnastics Club.

“We also state that if there is a development on this issue, our esteemed community and the public will be informed.”

Reading between the lines, the statement does not say the striker is going nowhere but does seem to suggest that it will take more than €2.5 million for the Turkish club to play ball.

With United reportedly struggling to raise funds for any kind of January deal, this could yet prove to be a major stumbling block in their attempts to land Weghorst.







Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.



Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.



Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.



