Date of Manchester United’s fixture against Crystal Palace confirmed

Manchester United will travel to Crystal Palace on Wednesday, January 18th for their rearranged fixture, the Premier League has confirmed.

As reported in the Manchester Evening News, United are now facing four games in just twelve days with Erik ten Hag’s side still fighting on four fronts.

The trip to Selhurst was initially called off back in September following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The new date is sandwiched in between games against neighbours, Manchester City and league leaders, Arsenal.

Ten Hag is now staring at a potentially season defining 12 days, with the three huge league fixtures and a League Cup quarter final ahead.

Should United come out of the coming couple of weeks with positive results, fans will be dreaming of a domestic cup final and an unexpected charge for the title in 2023.

However, fans are not happy with the timing of the rearranged Palace game, which has given them just 10 days to arrange logistics for the 8pm fixture in London.

The Premier League apologised for the late notice in a statement last night.

“The Palace v Man Utd match will take place on Wednesday, January 18, 8pm GMT kick-off. The Premier League apologises for the late notice in confirming this fixture and understands supporters’ frustrations.” they said.

United’s fixture pile up continues after the next twelve days with the expected two legged League Cup semi final and the Europa League double header against Barcelona, leaving just one free midweek until the end of February.

No doubt Ten Hag will need the whole of his squad to contribute in what will be a testing period for him and his players given the importance of the upcoming fixtures.

The United boss has outlined his desire for a striker to bolster his attacking options but that is likely to be the only activity in the January window.

United continue their pursuit for silverware tomorrow (Tuesday) against Charlton at Old Trafford. The tie represents a fantastic opportunity for Ten Hag to reach a semi final at his first opportunity as United boss.