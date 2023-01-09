Gary Neville highlights problems with ‘Ronaldo Rule’

In the last few days it has been reported that Manchester United are going to introduce a wage cap, dubbed the ‘Ronaldo Rule’.

Now, Manchester United legend Gary Neville has reacted to this latest update and has labelled it as ‘strange’.

Neville highlighted a potential problem with the rule, which looks to cap wages at the club to £200,000 per week in a bid to avoid discrepancy between players.

The rule is being introduced in a bid to stop any members of the squad feeling jealous of their teammate’s wages.

But the cap is such that quite a few players are still going to earn in excess of the amount mentioned, like new signing Casemiro.

Neville took to twitter to share his views.

“Not sure why any radical new policy is being introduced IF new owners are imminent.”

One fan responded saying the rule should be brought in regardless of whether new owners come in or not but Neville was quick to respond, “Should it? City had it until Haaland and others came in!”

The former right-back then went on to point out that players who had previously been linked with the club would not arrive at Old Trafford if it meant such a drastic difference in wages they can potentially earn elsewhere.

Capping wages is a radical policy. Rules out Rice , Bellingham and others in that bracket. Any new owners would probably want to enter the running for these types and probably Mbappe as well. Anyway enjoy Sunday https://t.co/tnHZMEc3zH — Gary Neville (@GNev2) January 8, 2023

“It Rules out Rice, Bellingham and others in that bracket. Any new owners would probably want to enter the running for these types and probably Mbappe as well. 200k won’t get you Rice or Bellingham let alone Mbappe!”

That’s when he went on to point out that some stars are already earning considerably higher than that price cap, “Seems a strange policy when you have Casemiro, others on 350/400k for 4 more years in the dressing room!”

It remains to be seen whether United will actually move to introduce this rule in the near future but it would appear to have divided fans and pundits alike.



