Ipswich Town and Preston North End interested in acquiring Charlie McNeill on loan



The January transfer window is being used by new Manchester manager Erik ten Hag primarily to address the lack of firepower up front.

Wout Weghorst seems to be the likeliest solution at the moment with the club trying to reach a resolution with both parent club Burnley and loan outfit Besiktas.

The winter window is also likely to see departures — both temporary and permanent with many fringe players and academy stars itching for regular action.

McNeill attracting plenty of loan interest

As reported by The Peoples Person earlier, the Red Devils are open to sending academy graduate Charlie McNeill out on loan.

And the 19-year-old is reportedly attracting a lot of attention from English Football League clubs.

Football League World has exclusively revealed that “Ipswich Town are one of the clubs interested in 19-year-old Manchester United striker Charlie McNeill.”

🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿| Manchester United are open to sending Charlie McNeill out on loan in the January transfer window. The forward has already attracted interest from the Football League and that he is willing to gain valuable experience elsewhere. [@RichFay] #MUFC pic.twitter.com/Gz8pskMkar — UtdActive (@UtdActive) January 8, 2023

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna, who is a former United youth and first team coach, knows the striker well from his time at Manchester and knows what skills he can bring to the table.

Not only the League One club but also Championship outfit Preston North End have shown interest in acquiring the United starlet’s services on loan.

“Sources have exclusively informed FLW that Preston North End are another of the EFL teams that like the teenager.”

Preston boss Ryan Lowe wants to add to his options up front in January and McNeill would provide the ideal solution, hence the interest.

Where will he go?

McNeill was handed his first team debut by Erik ten Hag in the Europa League defeat to Real Sociedad in August. He was also on the bench for the tie against Sheriff Tiraspol.

He boasts a phenomenal goalscoring record in youth football — scoring more than 600 goals at youth level.

McNeill joined the Red Devils in 2020 from Manchester City, where he rejected a new lucrative deal to rejoin his boyhood club. United forked out an initial £750,000 that could rise to £1.5m for the young star.

Last season, McNeill had spent time at League One side Sheffield Wednesday on a work experience loan. It will be interesting to see how United handle his progress and where he lands up post January 31st.



