Manchester United could be set to sign Wout Weghorst on a permanently deal



Reports from Turkey suggest that Wout Weghorst is poised to pen a permanent deal with Manchester United.

Weghorst, 30, emerged as a prime target for Erik ten Hag yesterday with the Dutchman keen to add a physical centre-forward to his squad.

The 6ft 6in striker is currently on loan with Süper Lig club Beşiktaş from Championship side Burnley following the Clarets’ relegation from the Premier League last season.

As there is no recall clause in Weghorst’s loan contract at Beşiktaş, the proposed deal is complicated – which the club’s general manager, Ceyhun Kazancı, has already made clear.

With United only able to make loan moves this January due to supposed overspending in the summer (in reality, the Glazer family has never invested into the club and has finally bled the available finances completely dry), this predicament becomes even more difficult to resolve.

Turkish media outlet Fotospor claim that United are set to appease Beşiktaş by offering Burnley a permanent transfer fee for Weghorst and donate a percentage to his adoptive club.

The report says that United will pay Burnley circa €11.5million for Weghorst’s permanent services, 35% of which Burnley will award to Beşiktaş as compensation.

This approximate €4m reparation package would please Kazancı. The general manager stood defiantly against any such contract termination being carried out easily and stated after Beşiktaş’ most recent fixture against Kasımpaşa:

“[If] Burnley told us, ‘We signed with this team for Weghorst. We’ll give you half of the fee.’

“For example – it could also be a different condition – but then we’ll sit down and talk.”

Fotospor also claim that Beşiktaş head coach Şenol Güneş will not attempt to block the move.

For United to change their January strategy mid-window by offering a (somewhat) substantial fee for Weghorst is quite unusual.

But given Ten Hag’s desperation for a striker, and Weghorst offering a different kind of option in the future if United are to purchase a young centre-forward next summer, a permanent transfer is not beyond the realms of possibility.



United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.

Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.

Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.

Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!



