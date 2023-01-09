Manchester United target Joao Felix set to sign for Chelsea



Chelsea have reached a verbal agreement with Atletico Madrid to loan João Félix, according to The Athletic.

Manchester United had been interested in a loan move for Félix, 23, with Erik ten Hag seeking reinforcements up front this January.

Arsenal were also heavily linked with Félix during the transfer window, but it is cross-city rivals Chelsea who appear to be putting an end to the saga.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Chelsea have reached a verbal agreement with Atletico Madrid for the six month loan of Félix. Todd Boehly, chairman of Chelsea, is keen to strengthen Graham Potter’s attacking options.

The London club are set to pay €11million for the Portugal international’s services; almost half of what Atleti had originally wanted.

Atleti sought a package of approximately €21m: a €15m loan fee and €6m to cover all of Félix’s wages. This excessive amount massively deterred United’s hierarchy who have financially crippled the club ahead of this window.

Enrique Cerezo, president of Atletico Madrid, recently stated:

“I always say the players play where in the club that they want… I don’t know where João wants to play.

“I think he’s now feeling so good here at Atléti. It depends on João and on the situation.”

Félix has been used in a variety of positions in the forward line this season, contributing five goals and three assists in all competitions.

Moreover, Félix’s relationship with the club are far from ideal. Reports have implied that Simeone was “bullying” Félix, whilst the Portuguese forward is liable to throwing tantrums, illustrated when he threw his bib on the floor after being an unused substitute against Club Brugge in October.

United are currently focussed on signing Wout Weghorst from Burnley. The Dutchman is currently on loan at Beşiktaş which has made the deal complicated to navigate, but a resolution appears to be on the horizon.

