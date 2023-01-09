Manchester United U-19s finish fourth in Mercedes-Benz Junior Cup



After topping their group in the Mercedes-Benz Junior Cup, Manchester United u19s continued in the pre-finals group alongside FC Augsburg and 1. FC Cologne.

Vs. FC Augsburg

United started off the match with Augsburg in an attacking setup with defender Sonny Aljofree switching in and out of goal with Eric Hanbury.

Manni Norkett gave United the lead after some great passing play from Maxi Oyedele to James Nolan and finally to Norkett at the back post to tap in.

Jack Moorhouse had a chance to double the lead with a rebound off the boards just three yards out with an open net but the midfielder somehow put it wide.

In the final seconds of the half, Augsburg were clever with a bank pass off the boards back into the box that was finished off by the onrushing midfielder past Sonny Aljofree in goal.

Early in the second half Jack Kingdon made a huge body check on an Augsburg player, with the referee awarding the opposition a penalty. United also went down a man for two minutes.

The man advantage quickly paid dividends as Sam Murray was left outnumbered at the back and Augsburg struck past Aljofree again to win 2-1.

The U19s are defeated 2-1 by Augsburg despite Manni Norkett's opener pic.twitter.com/FXteO0db4J — utdreport Academy (@utdreportAcad) January 7, 2023

Vs. 1. FC Cologne

United switched up the tactics against Cologne and deployed the extremely unusual tactic of route one football in 6-a-side.

The long balls paid off though, as Tom Wooster picked out Nolan in the corner and the ball ended up with Norkett to place into the bottom right corner.

Thirty seconds into the second half Oyedele wriggled through the challenges of two Cologne players and shot wide off the boards but the ball bounced back to Moorhouse to finish past the keeper still on the ground.

United added a third when Ethan Williams crossed into the box and Kingdon challenged for the 50-50 ball that bounced off him and in.

Cologne would then bring one back with a deep shot that Hanbury was screened for and couldn’t see quick enough to save.

Cologne added a second consolation from a free kick laid off to their skipper to smash home but it would end 3-2 to United. A result that would put United into the semi-finals to take on the talented SK Rapid Vienna.

3-2 win vs FC Köln thanks to Manni Norkett, Jack Moorhouse and Jack Kingdon pic.twitter.com/gkPIdMU2Mj — utdreport Academy (@utdreportAcad) January 8, 2023

Vs. SK Rapid Vienna

Going into the match Rapid Vienna had looked the strongest team in the tournament so far and it continued as they took the lead early after winning possession in the United half and a well placed shot past Wooster into the bottom left corner.

Rapid Vienna doubled their lead with an incredible goal from the skilled Nicolas Bajlicz, who used the boards to play passes to himself beating Williams and then Kingdon and then Wooster to score.

United went more attacking in the second half with Moorhouse playing the outfield keeper role but it would be Rapid Vienna who would score again to give them a three-goal lead.

Oyedele added a consolation in the final seconds after turning the defender and poking past the keeper but it was too little too late as Rapid Vienna ran out deserved 3-1 winners and would go on to win the title.

Academy coach Colin Little spoke after the match and said, “Vienna are very skilled and we are learning from them.”

The interviewer then asked how different it was playing in Germany as compared to the rough English football style, to which Little said, “It was good to come and experience a different style of football and the tournament is a highlight for the academy every year.”

Defeat in semi-final against Rapid Wien pic.twitter.com/VnzNcklvo5 — utdreport Academy (@utdreportAcad) January 8, 2023

Vs. FC Augsburg

The tournament ended with a rematch against Augsburg for third place which Augsburg would win 1-0, leaving United settling for fourth place.

Co-skipper Sam Murray spoke after being handed the fourth place trophy. “We are disappointed not to do better than we did but we can take a lot from what we learnt in this 6 aside format and apply it to the 11 aside.”



United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.

Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.

Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.

Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!



