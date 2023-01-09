Manchester United’s summer 2023 striker targets include Victor Osimhen, Benjamin Sesko or Harry Kane



Manchester United’s hunt for a replacement for last season’s top goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo has taken them far and wide but it seems like it is finally close to completion.

Wout Weghorst is the ultimate short-term fix and according to ESPN, he “could become a United player this week if negotiations involving both clubs and United, as well as the player’s representatives, proceed to a swift agreement.”

The Dutch striker fits Erik ten Hag‘s bill of a target man capable of scoring goals and can answer the call immediately and financially also, it makes sense for United.

Weghorst, the stop-gap solution

However, the publication also report that this will be the last time the Red Devils go in for a short-term deal for an attacking option with concrete plans already chalked out for next summer.

For far too long, United have recruited strikers on short-term deals like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Edinson Cavani, Odion Ighalo and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mark Ogden, in his report, mentions Weghorst’s addition is specifically designed to help the 20-time English league champions achieve their aim of finishing in the Champions League places.

That will help the club achieve their real objective in the transfer market when the summer transfer window opens.

“Manchester United’s real objective in their attempt to end a six-year search for a centre-forward is to bridge a gap until the summer when their priority targets will include Victor Osimhen, Benjamin Sesko and, if he opts against signing a new contract at Tottenham Hotspur, Harry Kane.”

Napoli forward Osimhen has been on fire this season, scoring 11 goals in 16 games for the Serie A leaders this season. However, United will have to compete with Paris Saint-Germain to sign the talented Nigerian hitman.

Sesko, the 19-year-old FC Salzburg forward, is a much more younger option and one that United had explored last summer. But in the end, RB Leipzig — Salzburg’s sister club, ended up agreeing a £20m deal to sign him at the end of this season.

United could hand Kane last chance to win a trophy

But as earlier reports have indicated, Sesko could be bought out of Leipzig without him even kicking a ball for the club if the right financial offer is made.

The most intriguing of options is that of England captain Kane. He will enter the final 12 months of his contract with Spurs and he will know this might be the last chance he will get to actually winning a trophy.

Kane will be the perfect United signing, considering his pedigree, his proven abilities and the fact that he will help reduce the gap between United and the rest of the big clubs, all of whom have strengthened up front this season.

In fact, Weghorst could end up playing a pivotal role in United’s search for their next big goalscorer. Hopefully, Ten Hag’s plans all fall into place soon enough.



