Rene Meulensteen offers opinion on Manchester United target Wout Weghorst



Former Manchester United coach René Meulensteen has commented on Wout Weghorst’s proposed move to Manchester United.

Meulensteen is considered an elite technical coach after his time spent working under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Working with the first team from 2007 until 2013, the Dutchman is credited with helping Cristiano Ronaldo transform into the player he became. He is currently the assistant manager of the Australian national team and was a key figure in their run to the World Cup Round of 16 which saw them lose 2-1 against eventual winners Argentina.

Meulensteen was linked with a return to United upon Erik ten Hag’s announcement as manager.

Ten Hag ultimately selected Steve McClaren to be his assistant, who he worked with at Eredivisie side Twente.

Speaking to BBC Sport about the profile of signings which United are targeting this window, Meulensteen said:

“Erik ten Hag knows what he is doing, for sure.

“He [Wout Weghorst] is 30 so it is a stop-gap because of the ongoing rumours with the takeover of new owners. That is probably the reason Ten Hag is being forced to do loan deals.”

Meulensteen then offered his opinion on Weghorst’s inclusion in the United side:

“[Weghorst] is different, that is why Erik ten Hag is bringing him in.

“He offers something else that the other Manchester United forwards don’t have – but I don’t think he will be a starter every game.”

The deal to sign Weghorst from Burnley has been made complicated by the striker having no recall clause in his loan contract with Beşiktaş. A resolution, however, appears to be nearing between all parties.

