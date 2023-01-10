Atletico Madrid eager to bring back Alejandro Garnacho as Manchester United contract talks linger on



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag had made it clear early on during his tenure that players will have to earn their stripes and not even young stars will get a free ride into the team without impressing in training.

And that is exactly what academy star Alejandro Garnacho had to go through before making his mark in the first-team.

There were murmurs of attitude issues early on during the season, but the Dutchman has ensured the young star got rid of those problems before throwing him into the deep end.

Garnacho, the newest United star

The Argentine responded in style, by scoring two and assisting four so far this campaign and he is a bonafide member of the first-team squad now.

But the 18-year-old’s contract is set to expire in 2024 and United are locked in contract talks with the highly-rated youngster.

They are keen to tie him down on a long-term deal considering the interest he is generating from across Europe’s elite clubs.

🚨 Atletico Madrid want to re-sign former academy graduate and Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho, but United are unlikely to let the 18-year-old Argentine leave. [Source: Fichajes] pic.twitter.com/m1XaeEH5kE — Transfer HQ (@Transfer__HQ) January 9, 2023

Fichajes have now revealed that “Alejandro Garnacho is the surprising target of Atlético de Madrid for their attack.”

It is surprising because till a couple of years back, the Argentina U-20 international was a member of Atletico’s academy but he decided to join United to follow his dream.

That definitely came true last year under the guidance of Ten Hag.

Quite a few outlets had previously linked Real Madrid with a move for United’s latest crown jewel and this latest report states Atletico do not want their city rivals to steal a march on their former star.

Atletico eager to bring back Garnacho with Real also lurking

“Atlético de Madrid wants to prevent one of their homegrown players from joining the squad of their greatest rival.”

And the report also mentions how difficult it will be for the Rojiblancos to steal Garnacho from United as the two parties are close to agreeing a new long-term contract.

The Peoples Person had already reported that the player is in line for a wage increase that is a whopping 10 times his current salary.

United fans have already changed the lyrics of Cristiano Ronaldo’s song to accommodate the Argentinean. They have high hopes from him and the winger is unlikely to leave anytime soon.



United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.

Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.

Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.

Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!



