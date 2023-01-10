Erik ten Hag: Manchester United manager pleased with quarterfinal win over Charlton

Erik ten Hag was pleased with his team’s performance in their 3-0 win over Charlton in the Carabao Cup.

Manchester United breezed to a comfortable win and advanced to the semi-finals of the domestic cup.

Antony opened the scoring with a brilliant curling strike.

Marcus Rashford continued his amazing form scoring a brace.

Ten Hag was happy with United’s display but stated that winning the trophy was all that mattered.

“I think we should have finished it earlier on, but the objective was to reach the semi so compliments to the team.”

“I said before the match: ‘no ifs, buts or maybes’, we have to be in this semi-final, and we got the job done.”

The United boss praised Facundo Pellistri after his wonderful cameo performance.

“I see a future for him. You see, he’s progressing.”

“Against Everton [behind closed doors in training], I was happy with his performance and with him in the World Cup. Well done, better, keep going.”

“It is the standard of this team, the subs have to be ready, and we saw that again today. They were all ready to come on and play really well.”

United will be looking to end their trophy drought as they move one step closer to a final.