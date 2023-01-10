Fabrizio Romano confirms Manchester United board’s promise to Erik ten Hag



The Mancheter United board will exercise extreme prudence in their expenditure this month with a view to splashing the cash during the summer transfer window.

This is according to Italian journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano who reports that club chiefs have promised Ten Hag he will have significant funds to spend in the summer.

United’s challenges going forward are an open secret. United’s grim situation has forced Ten Hag to explore stop-gap solutions and temporary recruits this January.

Wout Weghorst has been widely reported to be the most likely arrival at Old Trafford this winter.

However, a transfer is proving difficult with Besiktas remaining firm that they will only allow the 30-year-old to leave once a replacement has been secured.

Besiktas are said to be in talks with Al-Nassr striker, Vincent Aboubakar.

Romano reports, “For sure Man United are focused on summer more than January, in the summer they have to go for an important striker.”

“It’s impossible to make names now also because depends on the club sale situation, but they always told Ten Hag about a plan to invest in a new striker in summer 2023.”

Yesterday, a report from ESPN detailed that United have a list of names of whom to bring in the summer to lead the attack for Ten Hag.

The names mentioned included Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen and Benjamin Sesko.

Romano downplays the Red Devils’ chances of signing such names.

Romano relays, “In terms of specific targets, it depends on too many factors.

“Victor Osimhen is involved in a Serie A race with Napoli, Benjamin Sesko has already signed as a Leipzig player, Harry Kane will be in talks with Spurs to decide his future and Antonio Conte’s future will be important too.”



