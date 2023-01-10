Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United reach agreement to sign Wout Weghorst



Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that a full agreement has been reached to sign Wout Weghorst

The reliable reporter tweeted the following:

“Manchester United have reached full, verbal agreement to sign Wout Weghorst! Understand deal will cost around €3m to Besiktas — Weghorst will join on loan from Burnley.!”

Excl: Manchester United have reached full, verbal agreement to sign Wout Weghorst! Understand deal will cost around €3m to Besiktas — Weghorst will join on loan from Burnley. 🚨🔴 #MUFC Final step needed: Besiktas will only approve the deal if they find the right replacement. pic.twitter.com/3lLOoyA6h2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 10, 2023

United have been in search of a new striker to reinforce an attacking line that was already looking threadbare prior to the World Cup.

The events involving Cristiano Ronaldo just before the tournament – which led to his termination – made such a signing the club’s number one priority in the winter window.

With only Anthony Martial natural in the centre forward position, a signing was of the upmost necessity – even as a stopgap.

Now Wout Weghorst will fill that role at Manchester United, offering a skillset unique to those of his new teammates.

A towering striker, he is sure to provide an aerial threat against mean defences.

It was a role that Harry Maguire, of all people, was asked to fill in United’s Europa League match against Real Sociedad back in November – a sure sign of what was needed.

But more than that, the Dutchman is an aggressive presser of the ball with good link-up play – qualities adored by Erik ten Hag.

Fans will hope that Weghorst fares better than Odion Ighalo, who was last striker loaned in in emergency circumstances. The Nigerian failed to score in 12 Premier League appearances.

At 30 years of age and having endured a difficult spell at Burnley last season, the 6’6 striker is unlikely to be viewed as a long term option, with United likely to re-enter the forward market in the summer.

However he may well prove to be the difference between scrambling for fourth place and a comfortable end to the season.

