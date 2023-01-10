Facundo Pellistri seeking to leave Man United on loan despite Charlton heroics



Manchester United youngster Facundo Pellistri wants to leave the club on loan in January.

Pellistri’s decision comes even after his brilliant cameo for United in the Carabao Cup against Charlton Athletic.

As United rode out 3-0 winners, Pellistri played a crucial part when he came on for the disappointing Anthony Elanga.

The Uruguayan came on in the 84th minute and registered an assist for Marcus Rashford‘s first and United’s second of the game.

Pellistri was excellent in the few minutes he was on the pitch and showed supporters just what they were missing when Elanga was on the pitch.

Apart from the cleverly worked assist, the winger also finished a few take-ons and made a crucial defensive interception.

According to Rodrigo Romano, the 21-year-old’s immediate future may lie away from the Theatre of Dreams.

Romano says, “They were the first official minutes for a player [Pellistri] who will seek to leave on loan, between now and January 31.”

Ten Hag had his say on Pellistri’s future and heaped praise on the young attacker.

Ten Hag said on the Uruguayan, “I think Pellistri came in, he was lively, had a good assist with Rashford’s finishing.”

The United boss added, “I see a future in him. You see he’s progressing. Against Everton [behind closed doors in training], I was happy with his performance, I was happy with him in the World Cup. Well done, better, keep going.”

If Pellsitri goes on loan, this would not be the first time. He spent time at Alaves last season, but the loan move did not work out as intended. He did not have the desired impact although as an attacker playing for a struggling defensively oriented unit, it was not an ideal scenario.

Pellistri is one to keep an eye on as the window progresses.

