Fred puts in man-of-the-match worthy performance against Charlton Athletic



Manchester United are through to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup after beating Charlton Athletic.

United won by three goals to nil against the League One club.

United’s goals came through Antony and a double from second-half substitute Marcus Rashford.

Erik ten Hag’s men finished the game with 70% possession compared to Charlton’s 30%. The team also had an impressive 21 shots at goal, with five being on target.

Charlton registered five shots, with only two being on target.

The Red Devils successfully made 611 passes with a pass accuracy of 87%. Charlton on the other hand had 265 passes with a success rate of 69%.

While Rashford and Antony will make the headlines for their incredible goals and rightly so, another star who had a stellar game was Fred.

The Brazilian played for 60 minutes and had 64 touches of the ball.

The midfielder had a pass accuracy of 86%. Out of the passes Fred attempted, four were key passes.

Fred had a 100% cross-success rate and won 100% of his aerial duels.

The United man successfully pinged three long balls to his teammates in a brilliant show of his technical ability. Fred also won three out of the five ground duels he delved into.

Fred could have had a goal in the first half and doubled United’s lead heading into the break, but was unlucky as his free-kick effort hit the woodwork. He did however register an assist.

Fred also made three interceptions and won two tackles. On the evidence of tonight, Fred is continuing the exceptional form that he has been in since the World Cup ended.

Having usually come off the bench under Erik ten Hag, today Fred started and showed that he can just as easily perform from the off.

(All stats taken from SofaScore)

