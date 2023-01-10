Kobbie Mainoo starts for Man United vs Charlton Athletic



Kobbie Mainoo is a surprise debutant for Man United tonight against Charlton Athletic.

Manager Erik ten Hag has rung the changes in his side as they strive to reach the semi final of the Carabao Cup.

Mainoo, just 17 years old, is included along with other youngsters Alejandro Garnacho and Anthony Elanga.

His inclusion is a huge shock, having never played a minute of competitive football for the Red Devils’ first XI.

In a must-win quarter final, albeit against League 1 opposition, it is a huge leap of faith from Ten Hag.

Scott McTominay and Fred also return to the side in the wholesale changes.

Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are being put in cotton wool ahead of Saturday’s Manchester derby.

David de Gea is rested, with Tom Heaton coming in for a rare start.

Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia form a relatively experienced back four, with the likes of Raphael Varane and Luke Shaw rested.

Antony is another senior player to make the starting XI.

It is unclear at this stage who is playing centre forward, with no-one experienced in the position at a senior level in the starting line-up.

Anthony Martial doesn’t even make the bench, which comprises David de Gea, Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw, Casemiro, Eriksen, Rashford, Facundo Pellistri and Zidane Iqbal.

🥁 Introducing our #CarabaoCup quarter-final XI! 👊 ➖ @TomHeatonGK starts in goal

➖ @LisandrMartinez returns to the side

➖ Kobbie Mainoo makes his debut#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 10, 2023







