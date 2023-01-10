Lisandro Martinez the rock at the back as Manchester United ease past Charlton



Manchester United beat Charlton Athletic to advance to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

United scored three goals to down the League One side that put up a fight before conceding two quickfire goals towards the end.

Antony scored a brilliant goal in the first half before Marcus Rashford‘s double in the second half sent United through to the next round.

In what was a much-changed starting XI, Lisandro Martinez was restored back to the side for the first time since he returned from his World Cup exploits with Argentina.

Martinez partnered Harry Maguire at the heart of United’s defence and did a brilliant job to shore up the team’s solidity.

The 24-year-old had 95 touches of the ball in the time he was on the pitch.

He completed 67 passes from the back, which helped United to build play and mount attacks against Charlton.

Martinez made a remarkable seven clearances, helping United to keep a clean sheet against their League One opposition.

The World Cup winner successfully pinged the ball long to his teammates six times, in what was a towering display of his technical ability and impressive passing range.

Martinez won three out of the four tackles he delved into.

The Argentine also made one crucial interception and even had one shot to his name.

Lisandro Martinez's game by numbers vs. Charlton: 95 touches

67 passes completed

7 clearances

6 long passes completed

3/4 tackles won

1 interception

1 shot The Butcher is BACK!!! 🔪🔪🔪 pic.twitter.com/V7DXbvgmzN — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) January 10, 2023

Martinez showed both Ten Hag and the fans why he is such a reliable defensive presence. On his return to the starting eleven, he barely put a foot wrong and with that has made a strong case for selection against Manchester City over the weekend.

