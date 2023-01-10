Manchester United among clubs chasing soon-to-be free agent Evan Ndicka’s signature



From conceding 57 times last season to the fifth-meanest defence this season, Manchester United have come a long way under Erik ten Hag.

The addition of Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro have played a huge part in United’s improved defensive showings.

The Dutch manager has zeroed in on Martinez and fellow World Cup winner Raphael Varane as his defensive partnership of choice.

Evan Ndicka, the latest defender to be linked with the Red Devils

And that has meant club captain Harry Maguire‘s game time has reduced drastically with the manager sometimes preferring left-back Luke Shaw in his place.

Club legend Rio Ferdinand had even suggested that the England man should move elsewhere if he wants to play regularly with Aston Villa linked with an audacious January swoop.

With Maguire’s future up in the air and Ten Hag’s intention of improving the defence even further, the Red Devils are on the lookout for a defensive addition next summer.

🔄 (NDICKA): Evan Ndicka is out of contract in June and the chances of him renewing with Eintracht Frankfurt are slim. • Barcelona, Juventus, AC Milan and some English clubs are interested in him. • Ndicka is free to negotiate with any club now.#FCB 🇫🇷 Via (🟢): @SPORT1 pic.twitter.com/z8oJIwJdMq — Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) January 6, 2023

As usual, a lot of names have been linked with a move to Old Trafford and the latest name to enter the fray is Eintracht Frankfurt star Evan Ndicka.

The Frenchman is set to become a free agent next summer and there is quite the chase on for him with as many as nine teams trailing him.

French outlet Jeunes Footeux mentions United as being one of the teams looking to snatch him up on a free.

Ndicka has been ever-present for Frankfurt

“Among the clubs interested there are in particular PSG, AS Monaco, West Ham or even Sevilla FC who have been following him for many months.

“More recently, teams such as Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Newcastle, Manchester United or even FC Barcelona have come to the information,” the report mentioned.

Ndicka, who played a crucial role in Frankfurt’s famous Europa League triumph last season, is free to sign a pre-contract with the club of his choice in January.

The 23-year-old has been a consistent presence in Frankfurt’s back-line this season, starting every game so far while helping the team to reach the knockout rounds of the Champions League.



