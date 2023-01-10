Match report: Manchester United 3-0 Charlton Athletic



Manchester United are through to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup after beating Charlton 3-0 at Old Trafford.

An early chance came for United inside the opening two minutes but the shot was well over the bar.

Garnacho had a brilliant chance inside the opening ten minutes as he sat Charlton’s defence down and broke into the box but his shot was slightly high and wide. He came again two minutes later but again his shot was slightly off target.

United made the breakthrough in the 21st minute when Antony’s strike from the edge of the area found the top corner.

United were dominating possession but Charlton were hard to break down.

United won a free-kick which Fred took with power and rattled the post.

Charlton only had one chance in the first half and it came from a free kick which was well wide. They had their moments to counter but Malacia tracked back well on a number of occasions.

It was Charlton that came out fighting in the second half but their shot inside two minutes of the restart didn’t trouble Heaton. United thought they’d doubled their lead moments later as they found the back of the net but the linesman had his flag raised.

Martinez made some key interceptions to keep United’s lead.

A chance broke for Antony and with a little patience he got his shot away but it was just wide. Garnacho forced a good save from the keeper as he made a dash into the box and cut inside.

But Charlton were definitely threatening in this half.

As Garnacho raced their keeper to the ball it looked like he handled it outside of the box as he slid out of the area but the ref saw nothing in it. Moments later and Charlton had a free kick up the other end but it was comfortable for Heaton.

Garnacho burst into the box again and pulled it back to Rashford, but it was well blocked by Charlton. The fans at the bottom end of the Sir Alex Ferguson stand thought the Reds had made it two but Eriksen’s strike was scuffed wide.

Pellistri came on and managed to launch a counter attack for the Reds but unfortunately it didn’t lead to anything. In the 90th minute Pellistri made another brilliant run and he set up Rashford perfectly who once again found the target.

Deep into injury time and the Reds scored again, Rashford with the last kick of the game.

Despite the score line United hadn’t made it easy for themselves.

Team: Heston, Maguire, Martinez, Malacia, Fred (Eriksen 59), Dalot (Wan-Bissaka 34), Antony (Rashford 59), Elanga (Pellistri 84), McTominay, Garnacho, Mainoo (Casemiro 59)

