Paul Onuachu “particularly appreciated” by Erik ten Hag as Man United chase striker



Manchester United could soon set their sights on Paul Onuachu of KRC Genk as they continue their pursuit of a Cristiano Ronaldo replacement.

United are reportedly keen on Wout Weghorst, but with issues involved in extracting the Dutchman from his loan at Besiktas, they may need to consider alternatives sooner rather than later.

In Onuachu, the Red Devils would certainly find a similar skillset and according to Jeunes Footeux, that would make him an ideal target for Erik ten Hag.

A towering target man, the Genk striker is well-known at Old Trafford, having scored FC Midtjylland’s winner in a 2-1 victory over Louis van Gaal’s side while he was manager, with Onuachu then claiming he “expected more” from the Red Devils.

He has since moved to Belgium and made a name for himself as a real handful for defenders, enjoying sensational goalscoring form this season.

In 16 Belgian Pro League appearances, the striker has netted 14 times so far this season.

While Jeunes Footeux consider Onuachu to be a “financially accessible” option for Man United, his reported price tag of around €25m would suggest otherwise.

After all, this is a club that is spending the winter window almost exclusively looking at loan moves after a huge outlay in the summer and uncertainty at the top of the club.

At 28 years of age, Onuachu would not be the typical profile of player United would expect to pick up from the Belgian League either, as he would hardly be seen as a development project.

But given Ten Hag’s insistence on having multiple attacking options, the Nigerian forward clearly possesses qualities that do not exist in the current squad – ones that make him “particularly appreciated” by the Dutchman, according to the report.

Whether those qualities would make him a realistic summer target is unclear.

At the quoted price, he does not seem to be one who would be realistic in January, nor would his form for his current employers suggest much likelihood of a loan.







