Player ratings: Man United 3-0 Charlton Athletic



Manchester United beat Charlton Athletic 3-0 this evening at Old Trafford in the League Cup quarter final. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average)

Tom Heaton 8 – an exceptional “no. 2” goalkeeping display. For his second competitive appearance wearing the red shirt, Heaton did not look shaky whatsoever. Perhaps tried to overplay around the back at the beginning of the match, but quickly counteracted this with a rapid, long, and accurate throw out to Garnacho to ignite an attack.

Diogo Dalot 6 – some deft passes, but was slighted off the ball by Sessengon allowing Charlton to break and squandered a great opportunity at the beginning. Nonetheless, will be a huge miss if the injury rules him out of this weekend’s huge clash.

Harry Maguire 4.5 – granted, it does not help Maguire’s case when he is deputising the world-class Raphaël Varane, but his overall play was worrying. Unable to dominant Charlton forwards and lacked confidence when in the opposition half.

Lisandro Martinez 9 – the Butcher is back. Apart from a shaky start to the second half, Martínez was outstanding. Incredibly accurate and decisive needle of the thread passes forward and composed defending throughout, whilst putting his trademark “grinta” back on display at Old Trafford.

Tyrell Malacia 5.5 – just below average, generally successful outing for the back-up left-back. Does noticeably lack the attacking skill in comparison to Luke Shaw at the moment.

Fred 8 – solid all-round midfield display.

Scott McTominay 4 – was happy to let Charlton’s midfield come alive in the second half. His lack of scanning and availability in front of the defense is remarkable.

Antony 6 – A spectacular goal, but apart from that the Brazilian winger is showing himself to be incredibly easy to defend against, and with not much enterprise when he has the ball in space.

Kobbie Mainoo 7 – a smart debut from the youngster. Composed passing and comfortable in receiving the ball with encroaching opposition, helping to keep things ticking. Played within himself, but a nice first foray in professional football for the 17-year-old.

Alejandro Garnacho 9 – ridiculous control, skill, confidence, and quality. Just lacked an end product.

Anthony Elanga 3 – went missing in an unfamiliar position. Was noticeably unused to not having as much time at centre forward as to the wing.

Substitutes

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 6 – decent performance with some useful tackles. United will miss Dalot’s class and energy at the weekend, however.

Casemiro 8 – quality exuded when he came on.

Christian Eriksen 7 – his ability to open up play is fantastic.

Marcus Rashford 9 – when will his incredible streak stop?

Facundo Pellistri 8 – great confidence on the ball. Fantastic to see him make his debut, and fantastic to see him take his opportunity by making a smart assist for Rashford.

