Wesley Sneijder bemused by Manchester United’s interest in Dutch forward



The departure of Cristiano Ronaldo set the gossip mill ablaze, with the speculation of possible replacements coming from far and wide. One such rumour has left Wesley Sneijder questioning the claim unapologetically.

The former Dutch international is far from convinced that a Wout Weghorst transfer deal to Manchester United will or should be struck (via Voetbal Primeur).

The ex-Inter Milan playmaker needs to foresee a plausible reason why the English football titan would be interested in Weghorst.

<Unconvinced and unamused

Last weekend, it came to light that United were reportedly attempting to secure a loan transfer for the forward from Burnley until the end of the season. An agreement with Besiktas (with whom Weghorst is currently playing on loan) will have to be reached beforehand.

Sneijder can’t fathom that United is pushing such a move. “Surely not. I would find that very strange,” were the Dutch international retiree’s words at Veronica Offside.

Sneijder went on to qualify his disbelief expressing that he did not believe the towering striker was equipped to compete with Premier League’s elite.

“I think they’ve seen the trick with the free kick (in the quarter-final of the World Cup against Argentina, ed.), so they don’t fall for that in England anymore,” Sneijder mocked.

“In terms of striker, is he really someone United is waiting for? I don’t think so.”

When asked whether the Red Devils might be considering a deal for Weghorst because it gives them something different up front, Sneijder disagreed strongly.

The former no.10 retorted, “They still have about 300 of those in the Premier League. It must be a stunt. This really can’t be true.”

Time is of the essence

While Marcus Rashford has come into his own, posing a threat to any opposition defence, United still needs depth up front.

Even with the masterful tactics employed by Erik ten Hag, the Red Devils must secure the signature of a goal machine to secure Champions League football next season.

The Premier League’s January transfer window closes on Tuesday, January 31, at 11 pm.