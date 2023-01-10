Wolverhampton Wanderers hoping to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka on loan

Wolves are interested in taking Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United on loan in the January transfer window.

As reported in French media outlet Footmercato, the Midlands club are ready to offer Wan-Bissaka first team football for the remainder of the season.

Wan-Bissaka is said to be open to leaving United, after finding himself second choice to Diogo Dalot this season.

A loan deal to a Premier League club would give him the chance to showcase his abilities in a bid to earn a permanent move away from United next summer.

The right-back had played just once prior to the World Cup, but since the Qatar showpiece event, he has started four times for Ten Hag this season.

On those occasions, the Portuguese full-back was unavailable due to injury.

Wan-Bissaka signed for United in the summer of 2019 from Crystal Palace, for a fee of £45 million.

Then manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saw the Englishman as a key part of his rebuild strategy of signing the best English talents in the Premier League

Unfortunately things haven’t quite worked out for the former Palace man with his ability on the ball being found wanting too often.

New manger Ten Hag requires his wing backs to be comfortable playing out from the back and joining attacks, with Dalot a lot more adept in this area.

Despite his lack of game time, Wan-Bissaka has performed relatively well in his recent appearances, showing the manager he could provide decent back-up to Dalot.

However, at 25 years old, the right-back is rightly looking for the assurance of regular game time, something he would be afforded at Wolves.

Wan-Bissaka’s skill-set looks much more suited to a team that defends deep and require less attacking output from their defenders.

His one-v-one defending is up there with the best in the division and despite things not going to plan at Old Trafford, he has produced some fine displays over the last few seasons.

Ideally, United would like to keep hold of Wan-Bissaka till the summer considering the lack of depth in that area.



