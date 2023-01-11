Alejandro Garnacho vs Antony: Man United legend Andy Cole reveals his answer



FoUrth all-time leading Premier League goalscorer Andy Cole has given his verdict on which young winger at Manchester United has the most potential.

Alejandro Garnacho, 18, has broken into the team over recent months, notching four assists and two goals in his debut campaign as a first teamer so far.

The Argentina international has been commended for his fearlessness in attacking along the sideline and for his quality and control in doing so.

Antony, 20, became United’s second most expensive signing of all time when he was purchased for €100million (including add-ons) in August.

The Brazilian starlet has scored five goals for United this season, but has come under recent scrutiny for his lacklustre and timid displays following the World Cup break.

Both were involved in the starting XI against Charlton Athletic in the League Cup last night. Although Antony scored a stunning goal from 20 yards out, it was his South American counterpart on the opposite wing who stood out as United’s best attacking threat.

Andy Cole has voiced his opinion on which player is of a higher calibre and holds the most potential.

Asked by Casino en Ligne about the pair of wingers, the Treble-Winner said:

“Garnacho excites me more, to be honest. I think he’s busy and aggressive when he gets the ball and he always wants to take people on.

“He looks to drop a shoulder, go past his defender and get crosses in or get shots off.

“As a centre forward like me, when you’ve got a winger like that – who wants to put the ball in – that makes my mind up early doors because you know you’re in the game.

“I think he’s a really talented player and I’d love to see him get more action this season.”

