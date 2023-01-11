Atletico Madrid to make first proposal to Barcelona for Memphis Depay this week



Atletico Madrid have ignited interest in Manchester United target Memphis Depay following the departure of Joao Felix to Chelsea.

Erik ten Hag could be about to lose out on another key target as other clubs begin to discuss a potential transfer.

Memphis has been one of the players linked to the club since the arrival of the manager in the summer.

After the World Cup campaign, rumours ramped up once more with a transfer becoming increasingly likely after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, Fabrizio Romano confirms that Atletico have opened up talks with Barcelona for the forward.

He said on Twitter, “Atlético Madrid have asked Barcelona for Memphis Depay. Negotiations will take place this week as direct contact has been scheduled to make the first proposal.”

“Atléti have Depay in the list as one of possible replacements for João Félix.”

This could come as concerning news for United fans, and for Ten Hag, who could be losing out on another target.

Depay, who already has experience in the Premier League with United, seems like a perfect fit for the manager’s system.

In recent days, Wout Weghorst has been the option that looks most likely to be arriving on loan from Burnley.

Financial issues have caused a bit of a problem for everyone involved with very limited options available to United.

With Chelsea signing Felix on loan, who was also a United target earlier on in the transfer window, Depay will now be the next on a long list of players linked to United but ending up elsewhere.

Ten Hag will surely be angered by what has happened in recent weeks but will be focusing on trying to bring in the right players during this transfer window.

