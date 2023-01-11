Charlton boss reveals Erik ten Hag’s incredible gesture after Carabao Cup clash



Charlton Athletic manager Dean Holden has thrown his weight behind Manchester United to go on and win the Carabao Cup.

Holden revealed his stance after United’s 3-0 win against his side. United grabbed their goals through Antony and a double from Marcus Rashford.

Holden, who it was revealed is a massive United fan and even a season ticket holder across multiple decades, described managing at Old Trafford as a magical experience.

The Charlton boss said, “It was quite magical [managing a team at Old Trafford]. It was an incredible experience. I’ve sat in all four corners of this stadium over the years [as a fan], and I never thought I would ever be in the technical area.”

✅ Charlton manager Dean Holden: "It was quite magical [managing a team at Old Trafford]. It was an incredible experience. I've sat in all four corners of this stadium over the years [as a fan], and I never thought I would ever be in the technical area." #MUFC 🔴 — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) January 11, 2023

“My dad is stood next door. He is 70 years old, he has been coming here [Old Trafford] for 60-odd years.”

🚨❤️ Dean Holden [Charlton manager]: "My dad is stood next door. He is 70 years old, he has been coming here [Old Trafford] for 60-odd years." [@sistoney67] #MUFC — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) January 10, 2023

Holden added, “I spent 10 or 15 minutes with Ten Hag after the game. My respect for him is even higher.”

The 43-year-old revealed more details of his meeting with Ten Hag and the incredible gesture the United coach made towards him.

Holden said that Ten Hag invited him to his office after the game where they had a discussion.

The two managers shared a beer together after which Ten Hag gifted him a bottle of wine for his wife and Marcus Rashford‘s match-worn jersey.

The United boss inviting rival managers for a bottle of wine after a game is an age-old tradition made popular by the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson.

In addition to that, Ten Hag extended an invitation to Holden to visit Carrington and see how the team trains and conducts their business on a daily basis.

Holden, delighted at the opportunity to visit Carrington, termed the opportunity as an invaluable experience for an aspiring young coach such as himself.

Dean Holden: "More important than that [the gifts], he [Ten Hag] invited me to Carrington to see their way. As a young coach, it's invaluable to learn from some of the best." #MUFC — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) January 11, 2023

Undoubtedly, a class act from Ten Hag!

