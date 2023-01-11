David Beckham watches son Romeo make Brentford B debut



Former Manchester United midfielder David Beckham watched his son Romeo make his debut for Premier League side Brentford’s B team on Tuesday.

Romeo, who joined the Bees on loan from his father’s Inter Miami side last week, was named as a substitute for the B teams trip to Erith & Belvedere.

Coming off the bench in the second half, the second eldest son of David made his bow in English football, as reported by The Athletic.

The London Senior Cup tie at Erith’s shared ground saw a record attendance for the Southern Counties East League Premier Division side, and the presence of an ex-England captain’s son would have done no harm in garnering interest in the tie.

The class of 92 member was in attendance at Park View Road and watched on with pride as Romeo took to the pitch, slotting into the Brentford B midfield.

And his involvement comes as no surprise to those around him, as the 20-year-old has impressed since returning to the side he trained with back in October.

“We’ve been absolutely delighted with Romeo since he arrived with us,” said the Brentford B head coach Neil MacFarlane.

“He came to us from Inter Miami to work with us during their close season. Romeo has applied himself unbelievably well; he’s really bought into the culture and the group, which he has become a big part of, ” he said after Romeo’s signing was announced.

The versatile midfielder has also played as an attacker since joining his father’s team in 2021.

Becoming a regular for Inter Miami II, Beckham Jr played 20 times during their 2022 MLS Next Pro campaign, scoring twice and registering an impressive ten assists.

However, his football career hasn’t been specific, having already taken five years out of the game after being released by Arsenal in 2015, just a year after joining their youth set-up.

“I love his standards and the way he conducts himself on and off the pitch”, beamed MacFarlane, obviously impressed with Romeo.

“He’s been able to get fitter and fitter during his time with us, and it leaves him in a good place to now step forward, having joined us on loan”, he remarked.

With a lot to live up to in the family name, Romeo’s career will be of interest to Manchester United and football fans alike, but his first step into English football has been a positive one, and if he has an ounce of his fathers desire to succeed, he may well be on the right path.

