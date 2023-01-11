Erik ten Hag reveals extent of Diogo Dalot’s injury ahead of Manchester Derby



Erik ten Hag has revealed how serious Diogo Dalot’s injury is expected to be.

Dalot was forced to come off before half-time against Charlton Athletic during the League Cup quarterfinals last night.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka replaced the Portuguese full-back in the 35th minute, who went straight down the tunnel.

Dalot has been a crucial figure during Ten Hag’s reign as Manchester United manager, featuring 23 times across all competitions so far this season.

With the Manchester derby looming, concerns have been raised regarding Dalot’s availability this weekend.

Ten Hag was asked about his full-back and Donny van de Beek‘s injury post game.

The Dutch midfielder was substituted just before half-time against Bournemouth after a heavy challenge on him by Marcos Sensei.

He has since not been involved in either of the matchday squads for Everton or Charlton.

Ten Hag stated to the press:

“[For] both, I can’t tell that much.

“We have seen Diogo come off but it was a precaution. We have to see how it develops in the coming hours and make a clear decision.”

The keyword “precaution” breathes a sign of hope for Dalot’s involvement against Manchester City.

With Aaron Wan-Bissaka‘s good track record against Pep Guardiola’s side and his superior tackling ability, it may not be the worst fixture for the South Londoner to deputise.

