Fabrizio Romano: Marcus Rashford new contract is Erik ten Hag’s main priority

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has said that Manchester United’s focus is on keeping Marcus Rashford after another solid performance from United’s number 10 last night.

The Red Devils beat Charlton 3-0 in the Carabao Cup to progress into the semi-final stage of the competition.

Despite only entering the field of play in the 60th minute, Rashford put in a man of the match performance scoring a brace in the dying moments of the game.

He linked up well with Facundo Pellistri for the first, who made his competitive debut for the Reds last night. Pellistri went on a brilliant run and slipped in the pass to Rashford who fired it past the Charlton keeper.

The second was assisted by Casemiro and was a similar finish to the first.

He has scored 15 goals and 6 assists in 25 appearances this season with Manchester United.

Because of that, Romano says getting the Mancunian born and bred to sign a new contract is Ten Hag’s main priority.

In a tweet, the Italian quoted Ten Hag saying “‘He’s key player. He won’t leave.’ Ten Hag was clear in meetings with Man United board last June… and Marcus Rashford is literally flying”

He’s been instrumental no doubt in United’s success this season and has scored in every game he’s played since the domestic competitions resumed after the World Cup.

Though deep into the January transfer window and the focus of the press being how Ten Hag might add to this team, it would appear retaining players like Rashford might be the more pressing matter behind the scenes.

Ten Hag will be hoping he can once again work his magic against City in the league at the weekend.