Facundo Pellistri has received loan offers from clubs around the world



Manchester United’s Facundo Pellistri has received loan offers from clubs around the globe as he looks to search for more minutes on the pitch.

It has been a strange season for the youngster who is desperate to break into the first-team.

Having only just made his debut coming on as a substitute yesterday in the Carabao Cup 3-0 win against Charlton, it looks like times are changing for the winger.

He assisted Marcus Rashford’s first goal and contributed to a lot of great plays throughout the 10 minutes he was on for.

He received praise from Erik ten Hag as he helped seal the win in what was a difficult second half for Man United.

Journalist Jonathan Shrager has confirmed that Pellistri has received loan offers from Valencia and Flamengo.

Pellistri has received formal January loan offers from both Valencia and Flamengo but the player ideally wants to stay at Manchester United in order to showcase his value to Erik ten Hag. His representative will meet with MUFC directors imminently to discuss the plans for Facundo

The 21-year-old attracted interest during the World Cup campaign after surprisingly being selected for Uruguay despite not playing any games for United.

It was reported a couple of months ago that Pellistri was unhappy with his minutes on the pitch.

While he wants to impress Ten Hag during the remaining six months of the campaign, he would want to at least be playing in more football.

United are stacked in his position with Anthony Elanga, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford ahead of him in the pecking order.

Jadon Sancho’s return will have him slip even further unless he can really start to get going in the first team.

A loan move might seem more feasible to one of the club’s wingers, with Pellistri attracting huge interest around the world.

Ten Hag may have to decide whether to let go of one of his wingers, be it on loan or permanently, in order to keep the current setup happy.

