Harry Maguire breaks his silence on transfer speculation and lack of game-time



Manchester United were not at their fluent best but still reached the Carabao Cup semifinals on Tuesday after recording a 3-0 win over Charlton Athletic.

As pointed out by the manager Erik ten Hag, United need to be more clinical in front of goal if they are to weather the storm when it comes to much more superior opposition.

But it was yet another clean sheet, United’s fifth in the last six games since the resumption of domestic football following the World Cup break.

Maguire has fallen down the pecking order

Club captain Harry Maguire got another start and was assured for the most part and his trademark pings out to the left flank for Alejandro Garnacho was a feature of United’s attacking play, especially in the first half.

The Englishman has started in two out of the last three games but the Dutch manager is likely to resort to the defensive pairing of World Cup winners Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez when it comes to the big games.

🗣 "There's a lot of competition for places and I'll keep fighting." Harry Maguire on getting 90 minutes under his belt in the Manchester United team tonight pic.twitter.com/jVxmNpAt3n — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 10, 2023

In a couple of games, Ten Hag also opted to use Luke Shaw as the left centre-back instead of going with Maguire.

That had prompted United legend Rio Ferdinand to claim that the 29-year-old should leave the Red Devils if he wants to play regularly.

Recent reports had linked Aston Villa with an audacious swoop for the United skipper but Ten Hag turned down the request as he wanted defensive cover ahead of the second-half of the season.

And the man himself spoke to ESPN after the Charlton game and mentioned how the club currently have a lot of quality defenders and that competition for places is currently quite high but he remains confident in his own abilities.

And while he would have hoped to have been more involved after his splendid show for the Three Lions at the World Cup, Maguire revealed that sickness struck at the wrong time and that was what eventually led the manager to use Casemiro and Shaw in defence.

Sickness forced ETH’s hand

“It felt good, I played last week as well against Bournemouth. I was unfortunate in terms of when I come back from the World Cup, I had a bad illness, to be honest, and it knocked me back for one or two weeks,” Maguire was quoted as saying by Manchester Evening News.

“I feel good now. We have a lot of good centre halves at this club, there’s a lot of competition for places and I’ll keep fighting.”

The former Leicester City defender also spoke regarding the club’s ambition to break the trophy drought this season and especially after the disappointment of the previous campaign.

“It’s really important [winning a trophy], this club demands doing well in all competitions. Last season, not only were we really poor in the Premier League, we were poor in the cup competitions as well,” the England international added.



